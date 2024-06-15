Sign up
Photo 977
Wooden Door Hanger
Another craft, another fun activity that was clearly a hit with Harley!
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1015
Photo Details
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
15th June 2024 8:05am
Tags
harley
craft
door hanger
pjnn
