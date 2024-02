Tempelhof

Beautiful structure, though the history behind it is less so. I like the idea of aircraft parking under a roof, so passengers don't get wet when they walk out to get on board. Shame it didn't catch on!



The roof itself was originally designed to carry seating for 100,000 people, back in the Third Reich. Brilliant engineering.



Major site from the Berlin airlift, when aircraft landed every 63seconds at it's peak.

Amazing history, and very well described by the guides who gave the tour.