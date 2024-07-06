Previous
Firefighters
Firefighters

Looking a little ungainly, these two are PZL M18 B Dromader water bombers. Used for spotting and fighting wildfires in Greece.

Has a capacity to carry (& drop!) 2.5t of water, so they may be small but they are a potent tool in the armoury of the firefighter.

They also look very punchy, with that huge engine!
