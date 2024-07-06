Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
188 / 365
Firefighters
Looking a little ungainly, these two are PZL M18 B Dromader water bombers. Used for spotting and fighting wildfires in Greece.
Has a capacity to carry (& drop!) 2.5t of water, so they may be small but they are a potent tool in the armoury of the firefighter.
They also look very punchy, with that huge engine!
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
229
photos
25
followers
45
following
52% complete
View this month »
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Latest from all albums
186
37
187
188
38
189
39
190
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
6th July 2024 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close