Previous
Dirty mountains by plebster
187 / 365

Dirty mountains

If the snow on the hills looks a little like a processing error, it's not. They're an off-white, orangey colour, and it's particularly obvious when there's some cloud next to it (although the camera never does it justice - it was more noticeable to the eye).

There was a large dump of Saharan dust in Europe a month or so ago, so my guess is that it's from that. You can see areas, generally higher elevation, where the snow is once again white which would presumably be areas that have received a fresh dump in the time since.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise