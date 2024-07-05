Dirty mountains

If the snow on the hills looks a little like a processing error, it's not. They're an off-white, orangey colour, and it's particularly obvious when there's some cloud next to it (although the camera never does it justice - it was more noticeable to the eye).



There was a large dump of Saharan dust in Europe a month or so ago, so my guess is that it's from that. You can see areas, generally higher elevation, where the snow is once again white which would presumably be areas that have received a fresh dump in the time since.