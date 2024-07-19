Previous
by plebster
201 / 365

DIY...

... taking up too much time, so snapping pictures of cats trying to escape the heat by hiding under chairs.

Normal temperatures resume tomorrow, thankfully!
19th July 2024

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
