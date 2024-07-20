Previous
RIAT by plebster
202 / 365

RIAT

Cloudy day limiting what could be done in displays, but plenty of great sights!

The high humidity evident in the visible wingtip vortices in the red-smoking jet.
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
55% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise