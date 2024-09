During WW2, the Czech resistance and SOE parachuted some Czechs back into their country to assassinate the Nazi Reinhard Heydrich.The operatives involved were flown in from Tangmere, but this memorial is in Leamington where they were staying beforehand.I've been to the church where they were killed, but had no idea of the link to this area before now, and I've walked past this memorial fountain many, many times. Their names are listed around the top segment.