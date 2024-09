Stairway to enlightenment

Goteborgs Stadsmuseum.



It had an interesting exhibition of interviews with local residents to celebrate the 400th (? I think) anniversary of the city, where they talk about what Gothenburg means to them.

Each had a very good portrait too. As someone who doesn't feel comfortable taking portraits (nor particularly likes being the subject of them), particularly of strangers, I am somewhat in awe of a good portrait!