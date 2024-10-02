Sign up
276 / 365
Parabine/Tursol
Parasol? Turbine?
My mind keeps flipping between these two objects when I look at this, but it was actually the only interesting thing in a very depressing M6 service station - the roof.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Andy Oz
@plebster
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 366
Camera
X100VI
Taken
2nd October 2024 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
