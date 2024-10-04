Previous
Impressive lintels by plebster
76 / 365

Impressive lintels

Fell Foot NT.
Not sure if they're structural or decorative, as the inside is panelled, but they certainly stand out!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise