Previous
Next
Cemetery chapel by plebster
278 / 365

Cemetery chapel

It hadn't been used for as long as I can remember, but looking online I think it's now occasionally used by the Greek Orthodox church.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
76% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise