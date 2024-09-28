Sign up
Cromwell Tower
Stumbled across it while kicking my heels for half an hour. A really impressive structure, formerly a water tower but converted to residential use about ten years ago.
Apparently it was featured on George Clarke's aptly named Amazing Spaces program on C4.
The brochure from when it is up for sale is here:
https://content.knightfrank.com/property/str170106/brochures/en/str170106-en-brochure-785d9681-c047-4ff3-b099-d37cde25db24-1.pdf
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Dave
ace
Nicely done
September 30th, 2024
