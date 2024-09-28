Previous
Cromwell Tower by plebster
Cromwell Tower

Stumbled across it while kicking my heels for half an hour. A really impressive structure, formerly a water tower but converted to residential use about ten years ago.

Apparently it was featured on George Clarke's aptly named Amazing Spaces program on C4.
The brochure from when it is up for sale is here:
https://content.knightfrank.com/property/str170106/brochures/en/str170106-en-brochure-785d9681-c047-4ff3-b099-d37cde25db24-1.pdf
28th September 2024

Andy Oz

@plebster
Amateur. I first started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
Dave ace
Nicely done
September 30th, 2024  
