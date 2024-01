Dappled Pinks in Seafoam Green

Hahahaha. That’s a pretty lofty title, but I’m kind of playing around too. I have a feeling that this will be pretty blurry unfortunately. I am having some issues with my phone. And saved pictures. Anyway… I hope it’s not too blurry. Are used to be really active on here may be 10 or 12 years ago it was so much fun! So I want to join in again. It may be a slower, blurry start but who cares. I don’t have a big computer to look at this on.