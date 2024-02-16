Sign up
Previous
14 / 365
Drop Your Colors In Every Puddle
This started with a picture of leaves, I believe. Then I brightened the leaves and swirled them around quite a bit. It was fun.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
0
L. H.
ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. So far I’ve...
14
photos
18
followers
35
following
3% complete
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
16th February 2024 4:52am
Privacy
Public
Tags
colors
,
bright
,
abstract
Peter Dulis
ace
wild
February 16th, 2024
