Drop Your Colors In Every Puddle by prettycheeses
Drop Your Colors In Every Puddle

This started with a picture of leaves, I believe. Then I brightened the leaves and swirled them around quite a bit. It was fun.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

L. H.

ace
@prettycheeses
Hello! My name’s Laur and I’m so happy to be back here again! I was quite active about roughly 10-12 yrs ago. So far I’ve...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
wild
February 16th, 2024  
