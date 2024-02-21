Jackson Sits in Dominance

Cat lovers will understand my cat Jackson is such a character. If I’m lying or sitting down and he wants something, he will sit on my chest staring down at me thinking whether or not he should possibly quickly nip my arm to get his point across. I believe he is all or part Abyssinian. I didn’t know he may be one when got from a foster mom. But long ago I expressed interest in possibly getting one and the vet said, ‘They can be very stubborn.’ I thought, a cat, being stubborn? What? Now I know. Also—can’t take any credit for coloring because it was a simple button on picsart but I did manage to take this this am when he was perched upon my chest.