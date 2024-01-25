urban dreamin’

I got this picture during a very unusual day yesterday. I went for a job interview way out yonder…then had to go to a serious type of facility and submit some paperwork due to some veeery bad plans of others. (That’s all I’m gonna say about that.) I left the parking garage in downtown Portland at rush-hour and it was getting dark and raining. I got turned around and ended up having to go across the river which I didn’t want. I came back and got stuck behind a huge line, waiting for a train. The people way back didn’t know what was going on and kept beeping and beeping. So I cut out of that and went up to Northwest Portland to head home. It was so dark and rainy with a lot of intersections and I couldn’t see well. It was stressful. BUT— I enjoyed looking at all the different things I could photograph, and regretting that I couldn’t stop on time or easily to take them. I did make a note of it where some of those opportunities were. This is a picture that doesn’t show the massive amount of crows that were in the trees and flying around but the little blips in the lavender sky are crows. There were millions more in the trees. That’s why I started taking pictures when I was stopped in the train line. I’ll see if I can upload some other photos where the crows are more visible, but I liked this one.