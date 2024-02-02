glory days…

That song of Bruce Springsteen’s is going through my head a lot today. ‘Glory days. Oh, they’ll pass you by. Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye. Glory days, glory days, glory days.’ Being a woman and havin gotten quite a bit older where there are a lot of wrinkles is very hard. Especially when society so much values us on our beauty. I said goodbye to my dad as I left his house today. He’s 89. So aging is on my mind. Not a very uplifting subject. However, many of the stories of people who’ve been to heaven see that everybody there is about 30. Ha, ha, ha ha ha! I look forward to that.



I lost about 7000 photos a couple years ago. This was one I was really proud of. I made a poster of it. I took this quickly, so the lighting is a bit off. And it’s hard when it’s a picture already. So this is a picture of a picture I took. Thanks if you read this.