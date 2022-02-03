Previous
Double Crosswords by princessicajessica
Double Crosswords

If you've been following along since the beginning (or have caught up on old posts), you probably already know about BK Thursday-- our weekly date which involves some kind of Burger King food (breakfast, supper, dessert, whatever) and a crossword. Well, the first crossword was quick and eating was not, so it was a double crossword kind of night this week.

Indoor dining has now re-opened in Ontario (with restricted numbers and proof-of-vaccination procedures in place) but since I'm at increased risk, Chris is still suffering after effects almost two years post-infection, and our region is currently showing "moderate" infection levels for the newest omicron subvariant, we're still sticking to dashboard dinners for now!
3rd February 2022

Jessica Eby

