Hanging Out on a Spring Evening

Hanging Out Day seemed like a good day to try some people/street photography. Unfortunately, it was getting late by the time we were able to go out and I didn't get much. Chris liked the weird light in this one, he said it reminded him of the point-and-shoot pictures of our youth. I think he means that aughties era when *someone* in any given group of teenagers probably had a disposable film camera on them! Let's put it nicely and call it a nostalgic quality, haha.