Hopping Down the Bunny Trail... by princessicajessica
Photo 788

Hopping Down the Bunny Trail...

We went for a short walk on a trail in Waterloo, and we saw this bunny hopping just in front of us. There were also a lot of birds around and a beaver/muskrat (we're not sure which). We hope to go back and explore the area more thoroughly soon.
