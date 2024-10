The Griswold Halloween House

Just a cell phone pic of a house in our neighbourhood, all decorated for Halloween with a collection of inflatables. There were a few more that I couldn't fit in the frame, but this is the bulk of them-- they cover both sides of the lawn and the porches on both levels! When we first saw the house I said "Whoa!" then Chris said "It's a Griswold Halloween House!" (referencing National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation) and the name stuck.