Pumpkin Cheesecake on the Porch by princessicajessica
Pumpkin Cheesecake on the Porch

Another food picture today-- sorry! I had pumpkin leftover from Thanksgiving, I felt like trying something new today, and it was Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, sooo... Here it is! We ate it outside, so it works for the October Word as well!
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
