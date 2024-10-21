Sign up
Photo 937
Pumpkin Cheesecake on the Porch
Another food picture today-- sorry! I had pumpkin leftover from Thanksgiving, I felt like trying something new today, and it was Pumpkin Cheesecake Day, sooo... Here it is! We ate it outside, so it works for the October Word as well!
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
food
,
dessert
,
cheesecake
,
pumpkin
,
baking
,
edah24-10
,
oct24words
,
pumpkin cheesecake
