Chessmen in Order!

I am not a chess player, but my husband is! He mostly plays through a phone app these days, but in honour of Chess Day and to make use of the October Word of the day, we got out his fanciest chess set for some photos.



The copper side is the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the pewter side is the RCMP's precursor, the North West Mounted Police. The 'kings' are Commissioners (the highest rank) and the 'queens' are Assistant Commissioners, and all the pieces have historically accurate uniforms.



I set the pieces up for the pictures, but checked with Christopher to verify that they were in the right order before I posted, lol.