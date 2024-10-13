Sign up
Photo 933
Tic-Tac-Boo!
Not a great photo for today, just the only one I took-- a dollar store craft made for my youngest niece and my nephew (3 & 5).
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
toy
,
diy
,
game
,
craft
,
gift
,
halloween
,
homemade
,
present
,
handmade
