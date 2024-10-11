Diwali Decorations

In addition to the medical stuff I've been dealing with this past week, my T1D was extra crazy today. I spent most of the day in bed and when I did venture out I knew that I wasn't going to be up to doing anything more than necessary, so when some brightly coloured decorations in the grocery store caught my eye, I took the opportunity to snap a quick cell phone pic for today. I don't know if you can tell from the aisle sign, but the decorations were in the "Rice/South Asian Foods" section. I think they're for Diwali, which is coming up at the end of this month.