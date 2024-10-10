Sign up
Photo 930
Backyard Aurora Borealis
I've seen the auroras a couple of times before, but never from my backyard!
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
night
,
nature
,
northern lights
,
aurora
,
aurora borealis
,
auroras
Beverley
ace
Wow… sooo awesome! Gorgeous colours too
October 11th, 2024
Elisa Smith
ace
So cool.
October 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
