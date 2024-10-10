Previous
Backyard Aurora Borealis by princessicajessica
Backyard Aurora Borealis

I've seen the auroras a couple of times before, but never from my backyard!
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Beverley ace
Wow… sooo awesome! Gorgeous colours too
October 11th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
So cool.
October 11th, 2024  
