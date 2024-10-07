Previous
Surrounded by Cables by princessicajessica
Photo 927

Surrounded by Cables

There's some infrastructure maintenance or something going on in town and I'm not sure what they're doing... but I noticed this guy up in the cherry-picker surrounded by cables and thought this roadside scene might be good for the mundane challenge.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Photo Details

