Previous
Photo 927
Surrounded by Cables
There's some infrastructure maintenance or something going on in town and I'm not sure what they're doing... but I noticed this guy up in the cherry-picker surrounded by cables and thought this roadside scene might be good for the mundane challenge.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Tags
street
,
work
,
maintenance
,
mundane-cables
