Colourful Spools

This is in the same area where I recently posted a photo of a workman doing something up in a cherry picker with cables all around him (that was just across an intersection from this spot). I haven't seen them working there since about the time that I posted the last photo, but today I noticed these colourful spools of cable attached to this one pole. I don't know if they're staying there or if it's just temporary, but I thought they looked kind of cool!