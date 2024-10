Late Season Yellowjacket

I was sitting at a picnic table in a park, reading while waiting to meet up with Christopher, and this little wasp landed right in front of me! I was surprised as it is getting colder quickly-- it's gotten down below freezing over night, we've had frost, and there was snow in the forecast for the early morning (well, mixed precipitation, which includes snow). I don't know whether or not the snow materialised, because I didn't wake up to check!