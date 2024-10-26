Previous
Live Wild Mural, Brampton by princessicajessica
Live Wild Mural, Brampton

This mural is on the side of a big arcade in Brampton, ON. There is another location in Whitby that has a similar mural. They certainly set the buildings apart!
26th October 2024

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
