Previous
Photo 941
Live Wild Mural, Brampton
This mural is on the side of a big arcade in Brampton, ON. There is another location in Whitby that has a similar mural. They certainly set the buildings apart!
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Tags
graffiti
,
mural
,
art
,
street art
,
street-art-19
