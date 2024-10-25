Previous
One Bird in Silhouette by princessicajessica
Photo 940

One Bird in Silhouette

Today was grey and drizzly, and I couldn't really get out until what little light we had was already fading. I caught this lone mourning dove sitting on the power lines and thought it would work for today's October Word, "one."
25th October 2024 25th Oct 24

Jessica Eby

ace
