Mum, Dad, and Babies Make Twelve!

I love gosling time. "First Goslings" are always a thing in our house; often Chris sees them on his own, gets all excited, and takes me back to wherever he saw them asap. Last night, we actually saw this year's First Goslings together-- a little family of two parents and three babies-- but I didn't get to photograph them. We went back this evening and didn't see the little family, but we did see these other goose parents with TEN babies in tow! A little person was running at them and being loud and generally frightening them, so the goose parents ushered the babies into the river, took a short swim down the bank, nudged them all out again, and let the babies snack on some grass before settling them all in for the night.