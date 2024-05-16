Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 801
Kitchen Twine
I needed something to photograph today, so I decided to do a last minute entry for the mundane objects challenge... Behold, my ball of kitchen twine.
16th May 2024
16th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
805
photos
32
followers
28
following
219% complete
View this month »
794
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
Latest from all albums
795
796
797
4
798
799
800
801
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
16th May 2024 11:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
string
,
twine
,
ball of string
,
mundane-string
,
kitchen twine
,
cooking twine
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close