Late Night Desserts

Things have been a bit crazy arrived here lately, and it's been very hot! Chris and I went for a drive and got late night dessert together tonight-- one scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream and one scoop of chocolate ice cream for him; two scoops of Citrus Twist Ice (lemon-lime sorbet) for me. We got it to go as usual, but being late at night it was already very dark out. I put the cups down on a table before we left so I could quickly snap a phone pic with the restaurant's lights, lol.