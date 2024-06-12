Previous
Peanut Butter and Roses by princessicajessica
Peanut Butter and Roses

I had a photo planned for Peanut Butter Cookie Day and Red Rose Day-- a nice (and very Canadian) afternoon shot on the porch, featuring a cup of Red Rose tea and a plate of Pirate cookies. Sadly, we were out of Red Rose and I didn't get the chance to pick any up, so I changed the plan a bit and settled for a photo of the Pirate cookies laid out on a Three Red Roses plate.

If these roses look more dark pink than red to you, I would agree-- it's not just off colours in the picture-- but the china pattern is called Three Red Roses.

The cookies aren't really typical peanut butter cookies either, but they are "oatmeal peanut butter biscuits" so I think they should count, and they're definitely the type of peanut butter cookie most commonly found in my house!
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
