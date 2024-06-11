Sign up
Photo 825
The Fisher Man
I was impressed with the way this man made his way out into the river along the scattered rocks in order to go fishing downtown, especially as he didn't seem to be dressed for getting wet!
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
people
,
river
,
fisherman
,
fishing
,
sportsaction21
,
street-113
