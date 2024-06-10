Previous
A Cold Drink at the End of a Long, Hard Day by princessicajessica
Photo 824

A Cold Drink at the End of a Long, Hard Day

I had a very long and physically difficult day. Chris anticipated that I: 1-- would not have had a chance to photograph anything, and 2-- would not feel up to searching for anything. He remembered that I'd said it was Iced Tea Day and knows I can always use a non-sugary drink (because T1D Life!), so he brought this home for me. I appreciated both the drink and the thoughtful attention/consideration! I also thought it looked kind of cool when the light shone through the frosty bottle of tea like this. Happy Iced Tea Day!
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Jessica Eby

