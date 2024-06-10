A Cold Drink at the End of a Long, Hard Day

I had a very long and physically difficult day. Chris anticipated that I: 1-- would not have had a chance to photograph anything, and 2-- would not feel up to searching for anything. He remembered that I'd said it was Iced Tea Day and knows I can always use a non-sugary drink (because T1D Life!), so he brought this home for me. I appreciated both the drink and the thoughtful attention/consideration! I also thought it looked kind of cool when the light shone through the frosty bottle of tea like this. Happy Iced Tea Day!