"Those whom thou think'st thou dost overthrow, Die not..."

Today has been a crazy and terrible day. We lost my father quite unexpectedly.



I found him, still alive, but having suffered a medical incident from which he could not recover. Although he was not a young man (my parents had been together for 20 years when I came along), he was in surprisingly good health-- even the doctor who dealt with our case today told me how impressed he was with my dad's level of health/fitness-- so this has all been quite a shock. Since he raised me as a single father after my mother died when I was quite young, and with my having developed life-altering medical problems when I was still a child, he and I were especially close. I have never even lived apart from him. When I got married, Chris came to live with us and the three of us formed one household of three. All the practicalities of our lives were enmeshed, so C and I have a huge amount of stuff to sort out and deal with just now. I may not be posting regularly for a bit, but I would like to maintain this bit of normalcy if I can, so we'll see what I'm able to do.



In the meantime, my dad loved poetry, and this was one of his favourites. I felt it appropriate to post on this first night without him.