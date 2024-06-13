Previous
Tiny Toy Sewing Machine by princessicajessica
I saw this tiny sewing machine in a charity shop and bought it as decor because I liked the look of it. It also reminded my of my mum, who was a very talented seamstress. After some internet research, I think it's a vintage/antique toy made by the Müller company. I asked Chris to hold it for a picture to show how small it is; we measured it tonight and it's 15 cm by 15 cm. It's not in not perfect condition, but the wheel still turns and the parts still move so presumably it could still be used. I feel like I should clean it up a bit but I'm always so afraid of doing much to old stuff!
