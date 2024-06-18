Previous
A New Pair for Flip-Flop Day!
A New Pair for Flip-Flop Day!

There's still a lot going on in our house/family at the moment, and now we're under a heat dome too (which always makes me chronic illness extra difficult to manage)... so it's not the best/easiest time for photos!

In the cool of the night, Chris and I sat on the porch together for a while and I slipped off my sandals for a few minutes. I pretty much live in this particular style of Dollarama flip-flops (or thongs, as we always called them in my house) for as much of the year as I can possibly get away with-- so I go through them, lol. This is my latest pair.
