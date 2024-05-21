Previous
Spring by princessicajessica
Photo 805

Spring

The Spring installment of this year's Four Seasons Project. This is the Spring statue in the Italian Garden at University of Guelph's Arboretum. If you missed the Winter statue, it can be seen here:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-01-13
21st May 2024

Jessica Eby

princessicajessica
Photo Details

