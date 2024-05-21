Sign up
Photo 805
Spring
The Spring installment of this year's Four Seasons Project. This is the Spring statue in the Italian Garden at University of Guelph's Arboretum. If you missed the Winter statue, it can be seen here:
https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-01-13
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
spring
,
art
,
statue
,
public art
,
italian garden
