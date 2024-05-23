Making La Tire

This food has a lot of names-- Tire d'Érable, Tire sur la Neige, Maple on Snow, La Tire (pronounced like the English word tear, as in teardrop)... I was hoping to make a less authentic version of la tire today-- using a microwave to do the heating and crushed ice to do the cooling-- but that didn't end up being plausible. Instead, here is a Throwback Thursday picture of other people making more authentic Tire at a maple syrup festival back in 2017.



To make La Tire (in direct translation, the taffy) the traditional way, all you have to do is heat pure maple syrup to the appropriate temperature, pour a line of it on clean snow, and roll it up around a stick of some sort.



Happy Taffy Day!