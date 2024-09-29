Previous
Portrait of Husband with Coffee by princessicajessica
47 / 365

Portrait of Husband with Coffee

Posting the B&W version as well, for the latest round of the People challenge!

I knew Christopher for months before I saw him show up somewhere without a coffee in his hand. He was just 20 then and as he settled into adulthood the coffee started to hurt his stomach, so now he hardly ever drinks it, even though he loves the taste... But I mentioned that it was Coffee Day while we were out running errands, and he decided to tempt fate by grabbing one to go with us! Luckily, I don't think it bothered him too much this time!
