Previous
Next
Comic Book Character Pumpkins by princessicajessica
Photo 917

Comic Book Character Pumpkins

A couple of pumpkins on an apartment balcony, painted to look like comic book characters (Spiderman and Venom)-- taken to celebrate Comic Book Day!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
251% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise