Photo 917
Comic Book Character Pumpkins
A couple of pumpkins on an apartment balcony, painted to look like comic book characters (Spiderman and Venom)-- taken to celebrate Comic Book Day!
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
25th September 2024 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
comics
,
superhero
,
characters
,
venom
,
marvel
,
spiderman
,
supervillain
,
edah24-09
