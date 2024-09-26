Sign up
Previous
Photo 916
Teal Heel!
Just an easy photo for today-- one that checks the box on my social media daily teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and uses today's September Word (shoe) here on 365!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
962
photos
34
followers
28
following
250% complete
909
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
910
911
912
913
914
46
915
916
Views
3
Album
Daily Photos
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
26th September 2024 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
shoe
,
teal
,
heel
,
high heel
,
sept24words
