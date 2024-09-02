Previous
Next
Painting Under Pressure by princessicajessica
41 / 365

Painting Under Pressure

Since this round of the Street Art challenge includes older photos, I've been looking through some archives. I took this one (once upon a time!) when I road tripped to Montreal with one of my brothers and some friends for a street art festival.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise