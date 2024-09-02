Sign up
41 / 365
Painting Under Pressure
Since this round of the Street Art challenge includes older photos, I've been looking through some archives. I took this one (once upon a time!) when I road tripped to Montreal with one of my brothers and some friends for a street art festival.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Tags
graffiti
art
street art
street-art-17
