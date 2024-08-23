Sign up
Previous
39 / 365
Riding the Wind
It's Ride the Wind Day!
I was planning to get a kite out and try to teach Chris to fly it (if I could remember how myself!) but it was a long day and that didn't happen.
Instead, please enjoy this bird photo that I took yesterday as an osprey rode the wind over the river.
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Jessica Eby
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
