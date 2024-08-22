Previous
"The Words of the Prophets..." by princessicajessica
38 / 365

"The Words of the Prophets..."

For August 22's August Word-- Words!

Stumbling upon these wise words scrawled on a wall reminded me of Simon and Garfunkle's Sound of Silence--
"The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls..."
In this case it was actually the wall of a public washroom, but I thought the spirit held true.

Fun fact: back in the day I had a Facebook album called "graffiti pandas and words of wisdom" dedicated to-- you guessed it-- street art/graffiti involving pandas (my favourite animal), and scribbled down words that I stumbled upon and wanted to remember/share.
