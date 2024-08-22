"The Words of the Prophets..."

For August 22's August Word-- Words!



Stumbling upon these wise words scrawled on a wall reminded me of Simon and Garfunkle's Sound of Silence--

"The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls and tenement halls..."

In this case it was actually the wall of a public washroom, but I thought the spirit held true.



Fun fact: back in the day I had a Facebook album called "graffiti pandas and words of wisdom" dedicated to-- you guessed it-- street art/graffiti involving pandas (my favourite animal), and scribbled down words that I stumbled upon and wanted to remember/share.