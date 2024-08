Chris with the First Plane he Flew

A throwback photo for Aviation Day! I took this photo of Christopher on his 25th birthday. He's standing in front of the first plane he ever flew, which he did that night! I took the photo during the pre-flight check. Although he did start working towards his pilot's license this night, he doesn't fly anymore. He really does love flying though, and I still hold onto hope that he'll find his way back up into the wild blue yonder someday.