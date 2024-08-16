Sharing a Laugh

An archive photo for Tell A Joke Day!



This is an old picture of Chris and Ellie. Ellie's mother has been one of my very best friends since we were about the age that Ellie was when I took this photo!



When Ellie was little, she and I spent a lot of time together. When I first introduced these two (Chris was just a friend at the time), Elle was being shy and said she didn't want to meet him. But I was carrying her when I answered the door and she immediately leaned out of my arms and reached for him to take her instead... And that was that!



Anyhow, when she was this age (6), I was one of the people authorised to pick her up from school/daycare. On this particular afternoon, something came up that delayed Ellie's mum, so she called me and I collected Ellie instead. Chris and I were dating by then and we were together when I got the call, so we went together to get her. We couldn't drive with her as we didn't have an appropriate seat for someone her size, so we took Isabelle out for Timbits nearby while we waited for her mum to meet up with us. In this photo, Chris had just told her his favourite childhood joke and they were laughing at it together.